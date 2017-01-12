A moment in time captured by iwitness photographers

3pm shot at Martlesham Creek with the floodlights of Woodbridge football club in the background. Picture: Sue Walker (c) copyright citizenside.com

This week we challenged our iwitness members to capture their surroundings at 3pm - freezing a moment in time.

Steam train ready to depart. Picture: Mick Webb Steam train ready to depart. Picture: Mick Webb

We have seen photos of trains departing, waves crashing onto a beach and sundials.

3pm means it's time for a walk. Picture: Julie Kemp 3pm means it's time for a walk. Picture: Julie Kemp

But we can announce the winner of our challenge winner is Sue Walker, with this photo from Martlesham Creek.

Making waves at Felixstowe. Picture: Julie Kemp Making waves at Felixstowe. Picture: Julie Kemp

Even at 3pm you can see darkness closing in over the creek, with barely enough light on the wooded bank to see the boat.

Getting air at 3pm. Picture: Mick Webb Getting air at 3pm. Picture: Mick Webb

Beautiful and highly-scented hyacinth in the afternoon. Picture: Alison Connors Beautiful and highly-scented hyacinth in the afternoon. Picture: Alison Connors

We want to thank everyone who entered this week’s challenge, here are just a few of our favourite entries that were submitted.

Jasper the cat, fast asleep. Picture: Janice Poulson Jasper the cat, fast asleep. Picture: Janice Poulson

Going back in time with classic bits of farming equipment. Picture: Julie Kemp Going back in time with classic bits of farming equipment. Picture: Julie Kemp

Dripping tap. Picture: Mick Webb Dripping tap. Picture: Mick Webb

Each week we invite our iwitness community to take on a different challenge and we love seeing the various interpretations of the theme.

Our next challenge is snow, with the threat of snow on the horizon we want to see how Suffolk looks when it is coated in snow whether it is fresh snow that falls this week or snow falls from days gone by.

Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.