A moment in time captured by iwitness photographers
16:14 12 January 2017
(c) copyright citizenside.com
This week we challenged our iwitness members to capture their surroundings at 3pm - freezing a moment in time.
We have seen photos of trains departing, waves crashing onto a beach and sundials.
But we can announce the winner of our challenge winner is Sue Walker, with this photo from Martlesham Creek.
Even at 3pm you can see darkness closing in over the creek, with barely enough light on the wooded bank to see the boat.
We want to thank everyone who entered this week’s challenge, here are just a few of our favourite entries that were submitted.
Each week we invite our iwitness community to take on a different challenge and we love seeing the various interpretations of the theme.
Our next challenge is snow, with the threat of snow on the horizon we want to see how Suffolk looks when it is coated in snow whether it is fresh snow that falls this week or snow falls from days gone by.
Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.