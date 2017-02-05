A Scout group, cricket club and church in Haverhill are among grant recipients

Community groups in Haverhill receive more than £21,000 in grant money between them.

Seven community groups in Haverhill are celebrating after being awarded more than £21,000.

The organisations and projects to benefit from the ONE Haverhill Partnership grants include the 1st Haverhill Scout Group, the town’s Befriending Scheme, Haverwell Community Wellbeing Fund and St Mary’s Church. The other beneficiaries are Haverhill Cricket Club, REACH Community Projects and Community Action Suffolk.

Over the past few years ONE Haverhill Partnership has handed out more than £60,000 to support a number of groups while also helping new projects to start up.

David Ruddy, chair of the ONE Haverhill Partnership grants panel, said: “We were delighted with the response to our last round of community grants. The work of the recipients all matched up the priorities of ONE Haverhill Partnership including education and further improving health and wellbeing in the town.”

John Mayhew, chair of ONE Haverhill Partnership, said: “The community grants success has been a great success in highlighting and providing crucial support to worthwhile organisations and projects across Haverhill.

“We are indebted to St Edmundsbury Borough Council for providing us with the funds and Haverhill Town Council for helping us administer the grants.”