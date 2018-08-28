Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

PUBLISHED: 20:25 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:35 02 November 2018

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Organisers of Abbey Gardens fireworks display in Bury St Edmunds are “devastated” at having to cancel the event because of strong winds forecast to hit Suffolk this weekend.

The event was scheduled to take place tonight but a post on Bury St Edmunds Fireworks Spectacular’s Facebook page said the event would not now go ahead.

”Due to forecasted wind direction of powerful gusts the members of Bury St Edmunds Round table are sorry to inform you that following consultation with our fireworks contractor, the Borough Council and our health and safety officer, we have been forced to cancel Saturday evening’s fire work display,” it said.

“As well as the funds that are raised for local charities and good causes we take great pleasure in the joy that the event has brought thousands of families over the decades so our group is devastated by this news, but we are not willing to risk the safety of the attendees.”

Topic Tags:

New discount car parking plan to be trialled Lowestoft

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The trial aims to address parking problems in Lowestoft Picture: Nick Butcher

Parking passes could be trialled in a town centre in a bid to support businesses in Lowestoft.

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

18:33 Will Jefford
Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The Home Office should have done their job properly in the first place, says MP Sandy Martin after a pupil at an Ipswich School is investigated amid claims he has lied about his age.

Social prescribing schemes to be rolled out in Forty Ipswich and Suffolk GPs

17:49 Dominic Moffitt
The launch of Haverhill LifeLink at the Samuel Ward Academy last year Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM

Pressure will be eased on Ipswich GPs as funding for the introduction of new social prescribing schemes is green lighted.

Students hear from former gang members at conference at University of Suffolk

17:18 Adam Howlett
Curtis Blanc was one of the key pseakers at the 'Making Good Choices' conference Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Scores of Suffolk students have attended a conference on drug and gang culture - getting the chance to meet former gang members and prisoners who have turned their lives around.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

17:07 Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

17:05 Reece Hanson
Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

16:52 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24