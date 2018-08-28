Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Organisers of Abbey Gardens fireworks display in Bury St Edmunds are “devastated” at having to cancel the event because of strong winds forecast to hit Suffolk this weekend.

The event was scheduled to take place tonight but a post on Bury St Edmunds Fireworks Spectacular’s Facebook page said the event would not now go ahead.

”Due to forecasted wind direction of powerful gusts the members of Bury St Edmunds Round table are sorry to inform you that following consultation with our fireworks contractor, the Borough Council and our health and safety officer, we have been forced to cancel Saturday evening’s fire work display,” it said.

“As well as the funds that are raised for local charities and good causes we take great pleasure in the joy that the event has brought thousands of families over the decades so our group is devastated by this news, but we are not willing to risk the safety of the attendees.”