Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

05 January, 2017 - 09:26
Abellio Greater Anglia has denied it orders staff to issue three fines a day after the accusation appeared in a national newspaper.

Will Quince has asked for a meeting with the transport secretary Chris Grayling after reports emerged in The Sun that staff are being given penalty fare targets.

The national newspaper claimed Abellio Greater Anglia demands staff issue three fines a day and prosecute a passenger every two days - something Abellio Greater Anglia denies.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: “We do set company targets for reducing the percentage of fare dodgers and we do manage and monitor the performance of ticket inspectors.

“However, we aim to strike a sensible balance that both gives inspectors discretion and minimises fare evasion.”

In a letter to Mr Grayling, Mr Quince, the MP for Colchester, who is now a leading figure in the Great Eastern Mainline taskforce, said: “It is generally considered inappropriate to impose targets on TOC (train operating company) staff when it comes to the enforcement of penalty fares. Whilst it is the case that passengers do not like to see fare dodging as it puts upward pressure on their ticket prices, there must always be room for discretion.”

  • This is a real dilemna. AGA deny the accusations, hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. The accusations were in a paper with a record of accuracy to match the Brexit campaign, hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.

    PaulWho

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  • Strange how there is very rarely any ticket inspection on the 22.30 and 23.30 out of Liverpool Street trains. It is time that these trains were properly patrolled and passengers with no tickets andor incorrect tickets are made to pay.

    John Alborough

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  • It isn't as though they are going to issue penalty fines to those with a valid ticket. The train companies clearly do not need the extra money, millions of pounds lost each year to fare dodgers... this is no different than the police issuing fines for speeding... if you don't speed you won't get one. If you buy a train ticket you won't get a penalty fine or be prosecuted.

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  • While nobody could accept fare dodging there are many reasons why people might find themselves without a ticket. The ticket may have been lost or mislaid during the journey and there should always be the option of buying a new ticket and getting a full refund later if the lost ticket is found. Travelling can be stressful and most people expect to pay for their journey. More effort should be put into making things cheaper and easier than assuming people are trying to avoid payment. How about targets for being helpful.

    amsterdam81

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

