Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

Abellio Greater Anglia has denied it orders staff to issue three fines a day after the accusation appeared in a national newspaper.

Will Quince has asked for a meeting with the transport secretary Chris Grayling after reports emerged in The Sun that staff are being given penalty fare targets.

The national newspaper claimed Abellio Greater Anglia demands staff issue three fines a day and prosecute a passenger every two days - something Abellio Greater Anglia denies.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: “We do set company targets for reducing the percentage of fare dodgers and we do manage and monitor the performance of ticket inspectors.

“However, we aim to strike a sensible balance that both gives inspectors discretion and minimises fare evasion.”

In a letter to Mr Grayling, Mr Quince, the MP for Colchester, who is now a leading figure in the Great Eastern Mainline taskforce, said: “It is generally considered inappropriate to impose targets on TOC (train operating company) staff when it comes to the enforcement of penalty fares. Whilst it is the case that passengers do not like to see fare dodging as it puts upward pressure on their ticket prices, there must always be room for discretion.”

