Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Motorists are being advised they may experience delays today as Suffolk police escort an abnormal load through the county.

The load will be escorted from the A12 on the Essex border to Ferry Road in Bawdsey at 1pm.

Suffolk police officers will escort the load from the A12 north Martlesham Heath layby to site.

The route will be as follows: A12 Essex border – A14, A12, A1152, B1083 – Heath Rd – Woodbridge Rd – The Street – Fox Hill – Alderton Rd – Hollesley Rd – local roads to site.

Delays can be expected along these routes.