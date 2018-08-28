Partly Cloudy

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 November 2018

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

Delays are expected as another abnormal load transported through Ipswich this weekend.

A second transformer is being moved from the Ipswich docks to Bullen Lane in Bramford on Sunday, November 4 – leaving Wherstead Road closed in parts over the next two days.

The Strand at Wherstead and Wherstead Road will be closed this Sunday whilst the abnormal load demounts the bridge to travel along the A137.

The police will then continue to escort the abnormal load onto the A14 heading west with temporary traffic controls on the eastbound carriageway.

At junction 55 the load will then follow the A1214 northbound before turning left on to the A1071.

The transformer will then turn right onto the B1113 north before taking a left to reach Bullen Lane, Bramford.

Suffolk Highways have said that the road closure is due to be in place for approximately 45 minutes to allow the load to clear the area.

Here is all the information you need to know.

Saturday, November 3

9.30am: Wherstead Road will be closed to commence lifting procedures of the temporary over bridge.

2pm: The road will reopen to traffic and will be managed by traffic signals until 2pm on Sunday.

Motorists attending the Ipswich Town match on Saturday, November 3 are being advised to avoid the Wherstead Road junction where possible and should instead use the Copdock interchange or Nacton/Seven Hills whilst the closure is in place.

Sunday, November 4

7.30am: The closure of Wherstead Road will be put in place.

10am: Cranes will move to the site to set up, taking around 1.5 hours – and the temporary bridge will be dismantled.

2pm: The road is set to reopen.

After an urgent closure last weekend saw Wherstead Road closed for eight hours, local businesses experienced a huge decrease in sales and some trade dropped by 95%.

Bourne Garden Centre on Wherstead Road was heavily affected by the closures – taking only £12 in sales on Sunday, October 28.

Claire Muckleston, who owns the store, said: “It was like a ghost town last weekend – people couldn’t get to us and the roads were closed for hours longer than we were initially told.

“The road was shut from 12pm on Saturday and didn’t fully reopen until 2:30pm on the Sunday,” continued Claire. “We would like to reassure customers that we will be open all weekend.”

Access will be maintained to businesses along Wherstead Road all weekend – and live updates on the closures will be available throughout Sunday on @Suff_highways twitter feed.

