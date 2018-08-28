Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Delays expected as police escort abnormal load across A12 and A14

PUBLISHED: 07:04 31 October 2018

The load will be escorted by Suffolk Constabulary from Ferry Road, Bawdsey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The load will be escorted by Suffolk Constabulary from Ferry Road, Bawdsey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Motorists should expect delays today as police escort an abnormal load through Suffolk to the Essex border.

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSWherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The load will set off at midday today, Wednesday, October 31.

Suffolk Constabulary will escort the load from Ferry Road, Bawdsey, across the county and down to the Essex border.

Their escort will end on the A12 at the junction with the A1152.

The route will begin on local roads before transferring onto the B1083, then onto Hollesley Road and Alderton Road.

It will then move onto School Lane, Fox Hill and The Street.

At the Duck Corner junction it will turn onto Woodbridge Road before taking Heath Road.

The load will then travel through Sutton Heath Estate before returning to the B1083.

It will then take the A1152 before braving the A12, A14 and A12 respectively.

Suffolk police will then leave the load at the Essex border, it is expected to then travel onto Harwich.

The transportation of an abnormal load through Ipswich town at the weekend, saw Wherstead Road close for several hours causing substantial delays.

Stay with us for all of your traffic updates.

Topic Tags:

Police still searching for missing 45-year-old woman

15 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds, has been missing since Monday, October 29.

The new 26-30 Railcard - All you need to know

21 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich Station. Where can you travel with a new 26-30 Railcard? Picture: NEIL PERRY

The new 26-30 Railcard could save festival-goers money on train fares to Chelmsford’s RiZe Festival or a night out in Norwich.

Delays expected as police escort abnormal load across A12 and A14

47 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The load will be escorted by Suffolk Constabulary from Ferry Road, Bawdsey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists should expect delays today as police escort an abnormal load through Suffolk to the Essex border.

Missing boy returns home

06:34 Dominic Moffitt
Brian Smith has returned home after he went missing and was last seen in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing 12-year-old boy from Ipswich has returned home, safe and well.

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Questions have been raised over house building in Mid Suffolk, as a drive to build more homes in the district is being planned.

Video: Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

Yesterday, 21:32 Sophie Barnett
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

Essex beach to host Remembrance Day event

Yesterday, 21:13 Will Jefford
The images will be made by disturbing sand in areas to make dark patterns. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

An Essex beach is to play host to an emotional Remembrance Day event which will see the image of a soldier etched into the sand before being washed away by the sea as the tide comes in.

Most read

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24