Delays expected as police escort abnormal load across A12 and A14

Motorists should expect delays today as police escort an abnormal load through Suffolk to the Essex border.

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The load will set off at midday today, Wednesday, October 31.

Suffolk Constabulary will escort the load from Ferry Road, Bawdsey, across the county and down to the Essex border.

Their escort will end on the A12 at the junction with the A1152.

The route will begin on local roads before transferring onto the B1083, then onto Hollesley Road and Alderton Road.

It will then move onto School Lane, Fox Hill and The Street.

At the Duck Corner junction it will turn onto Woodbridge Road before taking Heath Road.

The load will then travel through Sutton Heath Estate before returning to the B1083.

It will then take the A1152 before braving the A12, A14 and A12 respectively.

Suffolk police will then leave the load at the Essex border, it is expected to then travel onto Harwich.

The transportation of an abnormal load through Ipswich town at the weekend, saw Wherstead Road close for several hours causing substantial delays.

Stay with us for all of your traffic updates.