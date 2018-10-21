Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Dig your plimsolls out! Over-50s urged to take up sport in fight against loneliness

21 October, 2018 - 17:02
Event organiser Sophie Barber with Paul Kendrick who takes part in the ActivLives programme. Picture: Nick Butcher

Event organiser Sophie Barber with Paul Kendrick who takes part in the ActivLives programme. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Older people in Ipswich are being encouraged to take part in the ActivLives sessions.

On the face of it, it seems like nothing more than a light-hearted game of tennis.

But dig a little deeper and it soon becomes clear these sports sessions are not only helping to keep over-50s active, but also beating the county’s growing loneliness epidemic.

ActivLives, a charity which aims to boost health in Suffolk through greater physical activity, began running sessions such as yoga and boccia thanks to a Lottery grant.

When the four-year term of the funding ended, the organisation was able to keep some of the activities going without a grant – building on the 2,000 people it had already got playing sport.

Residents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick Butcher

As a result older people can play short tennis, ping pong, badminton and walking football at sports and community centres every week, with participants such as 67-year-old Paul Turnell, from Bramford, saying: “I find I look forward to it each day.

“I come to quite a few sessions and I’m keen to do as many activities as possible.”

Speaking at a short tennis and ping pong session at Gainsborough Sports and Community Centre, Mr Turnell said playing sport has greatly improved his reaction times.

But one of the main purposes of taking part is that they are “very sociable too”, with Mr Turnell adding: “You get to talk and meet lots of people and there is a good crowd here.”

Residents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mike McCarthy, project manager for the Everyday ActivIpswich programme, is now encouraging people like Mr Turnell to “dig your plimsolls out” to take part.

He believes the sessions will not only help with participants’ physical health but ensure they are happier, by giving them social interaction with others that they might not previously have had.

“The sort of feedback we get is that people enjoy the activities and the physical side but they also like the networking,” Mr McCarthy said.

“Meeting new people - that side of things people really enjoy. It’s something they really look forward to.

Residents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick Butcher

“Nationally, there aren’t many weeks when there aren’t features about increasing levels of obesity and loneliness.

“You also have an increasingly transient population. Their family aren’t necessarily with them.

“You get a lot of people who come to our programmes who all have a story to tell about why they got involved.

“The common denominator is that something has changed for them.

Residents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They’re looking for something to stimulate them again and get them back into the community.”

He added that his message is for people to “come and have a go and don’t worry about how good you are”, adding: “This is a dig your plimsolls out sort of programme.”

Studies have shown chronic loneliness is as bad for health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day - and is a growing problem, particularly for older people or

in rural areas.

Residents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people.Residents of Ipswich taking part in the ActivLives programme that encourages activity in older people.

But as more than half of adults say they would struggle to admit to being lonely, it can be difficult to combat.

The problem is often compounded in rural areas such as Suffolk, with many people moving to the area in retirement but often not having family around to support them.

Jayne Lowe, 61, from the Pinewood area of Ipswich, said: “It’s hard to keep moving once you’re retired.

“I come every week - it gets you up and going somewhere. It’s better than staying in.”

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24