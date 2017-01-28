Addenbrooke’s Hospital closes two wards after outbreak of flu
14:50 28 January 2017
Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has been forced to close two of its wards after a flu outbreak left 60 patients ill.
The hospital had been coping with a surge in flu admissions in the last week, and an outbreak at the hospital.
A Cambridge University Hospitals spokesman said two wards had been shut while a further three had bays affected, and are now urging people to stay away unless it is a serious medical emergency.
He added: “There are a high number of flu cases across the hospital and our emergency department is already at capacity.
“We are urging people to keep visiting to a minimum and not to bring children on site.
“If you are suffering with flu-like symptoms, please check with your GP, local pharmacist or NHS 111.”
Many people can have a flu vaccine free on the NHS, but as a viral infection it cannot be treated by antibiotics.