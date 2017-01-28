Addenbrooke’s Hospital closes two wards after outbreak of flu

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has been forced to close two of its wards after a flu outbreak left 60 patients ill.

The hospital had been coping with a surge in flu admissions in the last week, and an outbreak at the hospital.

A Cambridge University Hospitals spokesman said two wards had been shut while a further three had bays affected, and are now urging people to stay away unless it is a serious medical emergency.

He added: “There are a high number of flu cases across the hospital and our emergency department is already at capacity.

“We are urging people to keep visiting to a minimum and not to bring children on site.

“If you are suffering with flu-like symptoms, please check with your GP, local pharmacist or NHS 111.”

Many people can have a flu vaccine free on the NHS, but as a viral infection it cannot be treated by antibiotics.