Have a pitcher perfect Christmas with Adnams’ advent calendar
PUBLISHED: 16:17 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 29 October 2018
Adnams
Suffolk’s finest brewery are counting down to Christmas with their ultimate beer advent calendar.
The award-winning Southwold brand has launched 24 beery bundles of joy to replace the usual sweet treats found behind cardboard doors.
The gift contains 15 different bottles and cans of Adnams beer, all hidden beneath numbered lids to crack open in December.
Adnams are calling the surprise assortment a “beer-lovers dream gift”- sure to make the days in the run up to Christmas that little bit more exciting.
The brewery have a range of retail stores across East Anglia, including Hadleigh, Woodbridge and at Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich.
The calendar is £54.99 and can be ordered online from the brewery’s store.
