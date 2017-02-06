Adnams toasts silver sustainability award from M&S

Benedict Orchard, environmental sustainability manager for Adnams. Sarah Groves

Southwold brewer Adnams is toasting two silver awards for the way it runs its business.

It has become the first Marks and Spencer supplier in its beers, ciders and spirits category to scoop a Silver Validation for its sustainability as part of the retailer’s Plan A initiative, encouraging responsible sourcing, reducing waste and helping communities.

Adnams environmental sustainability manager Benedict Orchard said they were “delighted” at the accolade.

The firm also scooped an Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award from the Ministry of Defence, which was presented at a ceremony at Emmanuel College, Cambridge. The ERS Scheme was launched in 2014 and allows companies to pledge and demonstrate their support of the armed forces community. Adnams has supported programmes such as Vets East, by providing mentoring services and offering interviews.