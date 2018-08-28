Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive Archant

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

The growing family of king colobus monkeys welcomed their newest arrival in the form of the newborn.

The rare family hail from the tropical rainforests of West and Central Africa and is considered to be highly endangered due to habitat destrction and hunting.

Parenty Ebony and Bert, who arrived at the Kessingland zoo from Marwell Zoo in Hampshire and Paignton Zoo in Devon in 2007.

At birth, the colobus monkeys are covered in white fur that is gradually replaced with black hair matching the adults.

The young are not very agile to begin with and are carried around for some time with the mother primarily responsible for its care.

Because of this, zookeepers are unable to find the sex of the baby, meaning it will be named at a later date.