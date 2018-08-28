Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

PUBLISHED: 16:50 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 01 November 2018

The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

Archant

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

The growing family of king colobus monkeys welcomed their newest arrival in the form of the newborn.

The rare family hail from the tropical rainforests of West and Central Africa and is considered to be highly endangered due to habitat destrction and hunting.

Parenty Ebony and Bert, who arrived at the Kessingland zoo from Marwell Zoo in Hampshire and Paignton Zoo in Devon in 2007.

At birth, the colobus monkeys are covered in white fur that is gradually replaced with black hair matching the adults.

The young are not very agile to begin with and are carried around for some time with the mother primarily responsible for its care.

Because of this, zookeepers are unable to find the sex of the baby, meaning it will be named at a later date.

Vehicle rolls following collision near Sudbury

21 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The B1508 between Chapel Lane and Wyatts Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the B1508 running from Sudbury to Bures is closed following a one-vehicle collision.

Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

21 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

Breaking News: A12 collision causing serious traffic

42 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The A12 road which passes Stratford St Andrew where a van has left the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An accident involving a van which left the road is causing slow and queuing traffic along the A12.

Suspended sentence for Lowestoft man found making and possessing indecent images of children

46 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Matthew Gilmore appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Adam Peck/PA Wire

A vulnerable Suffolk man with physical and mental health problems who downloaded child porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

54 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five teenage boys accused of a “despicable attack” on a vulnerable woman in Bury St Edmunds have all pleaded guilty today.

Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession

16:10 Dominic Moffitt
Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy has been given a year-long referral order after admitting to carrying both a knife and cannabis.

Is Suffolk the go-to place for young people looking to relax?

16:06 Andrew Papworth
High Lodge in Thetford. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It is often assumed that young people today like action-packed, adrenaline-fuelled adventure holidays with bustling city nightlife.

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24