After a cold and wintery weekend Suffolk and Essex are set for milder weather

After a chilly weekend, the region is set for milder weather. Picture: ALLISON BALAAM (c) copyright citizenside.com

The region is set for milder weather this week following a weekend of biting cold winds, rain, sleet and snow.

James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest, said temperatures were set to rise throughout the week.

He said: “It is looking pretty good. “Today it will still feel quite chilly despite more sunshine with temperatures maybe up to 5C or 6C (41-42F) if we are fortunate.

“It is slightly below average for this time of year.

“Tomorrow we could see it reach 8C to 9C (46F-48F) in the afternoon.

“Wednesday we could see temperatures of 12C (54F), probably the mildest day of the week.”

Mr Wilby said it will reach 10C (50F) on Thursday and 11C (52F) on Friday,

“It’s pretty mild really compared to what we’ve had.

“We have had an easterly wind for quite some time that has felt particularly cold.”

He said the milder weather meant there was no snow on the horizon but said he wouldn’t rule out the seeing the white stuff in the next few weeks.