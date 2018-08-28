Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major tax break for farmers ‘unlikely to be in chancellor’s line of fire’

PUBLISHED: 09:20 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 26 October 2018

Chancellor Philip Hammond Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

Chancellor Philip Hammond Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

PA Wire/PA Images

A major tax break for farmers is unlikely to be on the chancellor’s chopping board in Monday’s budget, experts believe.

NFU president Minette Batters Picture: MINETTE BATTERSNFU president Minette Batters Picture: MINETTE BATTERS

Financial advice firm NFU Mutual said fears inheritance tax relief around farm land and buildings could be axed aren’t likely to become a reality, but warned other possible changes to inheritance tax could mean family finances and succession plans will need urgent updating.

Meanwhile, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has called on Philip Hammond to introduce changes to ensure British farm businesses can be productive, profitable and progressive post-Brexit when he announces the budget on October 29.

It is calling for measures including reform of capital allowances, tax relief on farm infrastructure depreciation, a simplified and expanded Enhanced Capital Allowances to allow adopting of technology on farm, cutting red tape for diversified farm businesses, ensuring the roll-out of superfast broadband to all farmers along with mobile phone coverage, research and development tax relief for all buildings, and allowing farmers to set aside pre-tax profits for future use in the business.

NFU president Minette Batters said: “It’s vital the chancellor takes onboard the measures the NFU has put forward ahead of the budget and how these can contribute to a thriving farming sector.”

The outcome of an official review of inheritance tax by the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS), which will look at inheritance and all its reliefs including Agricultural Property Relief, which can allow qualifying agricultural land and buildings to be passed through generations without triggering inheritance tax bills, is expected soon.

NFU Mutual chartered financial planner Sean McCann warned while some inheritance tax elements would be safe, farmers could be hit by other changes and possible adjustments to tax relief on pensions in the budget.

“Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) are unlikely to be in the chancellor’s crosshairs. Both APR and BPR are generally considered to work well – ensuring many family businesses can be passed down through generations without being hit by punitive tax charges,” he said.

Inheritance tax receipts hit a record £5.2bn in the 2017-18 tax year.

Topic Tags:

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

31 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

9 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

40 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24