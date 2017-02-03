Air ambulance called after man collapses on train at Westerfield

Ambulance crews in Westerfield this morning Archant

A man who collapsed on a train in Westerfield this morning has been flown to hospital after being resuscitated by paramedics near the railway station.

Three rapid response vehicles, an ambulance crew, ambulance officer and an air ambulance from the Essex and Herts air ambulance trust were called at 9.21am today.

A police medic was on scene carrying out CPR until ambulance crews arrived seven minutes after the call was made.

Senior paramedic Liam Smith was on the scene.

He said: “The man was shocked with a defibrillator, resuscitated, and then sedated before he was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in treating this man, it was a fantastic example of the teamwork between emergency service colleagues and we wish him the best.”

The current condition of the man is unclear at this time.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive them from the emergency services.