‘Aircraft’ crashes in Barnham in Suffolk

The Suffolk Police Helicopter. Photo by Kris Page (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk police say there are reports that an ‘aircraft’ has crashed in Barnham near Thetford this morning.

Police were called just after 10am today, Saturday January 14, to reports that an aircraft had come down and has smoke billowing from it.

A search is currently underway in the area to locate it.

A police spokesman said: “We are on scene in the area on reports of the possibility an aircraft of some description has come down and smoke coming from it.

“Someone has seen it descend slowly in the area of Barnham. “Our helicopter is up looking for it as well.

“At the moment we are still searching.”

More to follow.