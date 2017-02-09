Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Alarm was raised when Weybread alleged murder victims missed line dancing class

15:13 09 February 2017

Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

©archant2016

A neighbour of a Suffolk couple who were allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker found no signs of a disturbance when he looked round their home after their daughter became concerned about them, a court has heard.

Comment
The man the prosecution say is Ali Qazimaj which he deniesThe man the prosecution say is Ali Qazimaj which he denies

Mark Daniels and his wife Rachel had used a key they found on a ledge above the front door to let themselves into the home of 75-year-old Peter Stuart and his 69-year-old in Mill Lane, Weybread on June 2 last year.

In a statement read to Ipswich Crown Court Mr Daniels said he had been asked by Mr and Mrs Stuart’s daughter Christy Paxman to check the house after some friends of the couple had become concerned when they unexpectedly missed a line dancing class several days earlier.

Mr Daniels described the house as “spotless” and he could see no signs of a disturbance.

He said he noticed a laptop which was still switched on and he could see an eBay shoe website on the screen.

He also noticed the cat’s water bowl had very little water in it and the litter tray looked as though it hadn’t been emptied for several days.

He returned to the house the following day at the request of Mrs Paxman who asked him to look at the calendar and he found the page for May had been ripped out.

The court also heard evidence from Sgt Murray Osman, a specialist search officer, who discovered Mr Stuart’s body in a stream in woodland at the back of the couple’s home on June 3 last year.

He was walking along a shallow stream when he spotted an object partially submerged in the water ahead of him and initially thought a tree stump or a log had fallen into the water.

As he moved nearer he could see a human hand and realised it was a body lying face down in the water covered with some sort of tarpaulin.

The court has heard that Mr Stuart’s body was found to have multiple stab wounds while his wife’s body has never been found.

Karim Khalil QC, prosecuting, has alleged the killings were carried out by Ali Qazimaj, a former asylum seeker who came to the UK in 1999.

However, Mr Khalil told the court that the man the prosecution believed to be Qazimaj claimed his name was Vital Dapi and that he was the victim of mistaken identity.

He denies murdering Mr and Mrs Stuart between May 29 and June 3 last year.

Mr Khalil has alleged that Qazimaj knew of the Stuarts through a connection with their son-in-law Steven Paxman who is married to their daughter Christy.

Qazimaj, who lived in Tilbury, had been a carer for Mr Paxman’s father Sidney and through him he had learned about the Stuarts.

Mr Khalil told the court that on June 3 last year Qazimaj had resigned from his job at a recycling company in Essex and had also started selling items from his flat.

The following day he had allegedly driven to Dover where he caught a ferry after abandoning his Citroen, claimed Mr Khalil.

He said that in addition to Peter Stuart’s DNA being found in blood on the driver’s door of the Citroen and hairs contains Mrs Stuart’s DNA being found in the boot, Qazimaj’s fingerprints were found on a plastic bag in the footwell of the car and on the car doors.

Mr Khalil claimed that Qazimaj, had a gambling habit which had resulted in him getting into debt.

He alleged that Sidney Paxman had told Qazimaj the Stuarts were millionaires and that Qazimaj had told him he had carried out a contract killing in Serbia in 2015.

Qazimaj had also allegedly made a comment to Mr Paxman about marshes near Tillbury being a “good place to dispose of a body”.

The court heard the prosecution had mobile phone and traffic camera evidence of Qazimaj making trips to and from the area of the Stuarts’ home and back to Essex prior to their deaths.

The trial continues.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court United Kingdom Essex

Four-vehicle crash on A12 northbound near Copdock

56 minutes ago Matt Stott
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image).

Motorists face delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after a four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Project pledging to breathe new life into Shotley pier given backing from Suffolk MP

17:30 Emily Townsend
Supporters of the bid for Shotley Pier campaign. From left: Sally Chicken, chairman of Shotley Heritage Community Benefit Societ, Ltd, Gary Richen, James Cartlidge MP, Derek Davis, Babergh councillor and Annette Ellis, manager of Stowmarket tourist information office. Picture: Ruth Leach

A community project pledging to restore the maritime heritage of Shotley has been hailed as “brilliant” by a Suffolk MP.

Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

14 minutes ago Paul Geater
Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Traders in Southwold use Lord Prior’s memorial service to highlight business rate increases

15:53 Richard Cornwell
Rebecca Bishop, owner of Southwold bakers Two Magpies, is campaigning against huge business rate increases being imposed on the town's traders.

Traders in a seaside town are planning to make a strong point about business rate rises as MPs visit tomorrow to attend a memorial service for a former cabinet minister.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

15:40 John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

The Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds has been closed with “immediate effect” by cathedral

15:25 Chris Shimwell
Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

The Dean of St Edmundsbury has defended the cathedral’s decision to close its Edmund Gallery with immediate effect, in a move which has seen 30 artists across Suffolk receive letters cancelling their planned exhibitions.

Smuggler who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine caught at Stansted Airport

17:05 Matt Stott
Samuel Odinaka Onyekwere Okoye, 38, of Abbey Street, Birmingham, who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport has been jailed. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A man swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in a bid to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport.

Most read

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

‘No limits’ to what Tom Lawrence can achieve, says Emyr Huws

Tom Lawrence has scored 10 goals in 26 games for Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Traders in Southwold use Lord Prior’s memorial service to highlight business rate increases

Rebecca Bishop, owner of Southwold bakers Two Magpies, is campaigning against huge business rate increases being imposed on the town's traders.

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24