Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:57 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:57 25 October 2018

The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

The Alde and Ore Estuary Trust’s (AOET) next fundraising venture for its the multi-million pound Save Our Suffolk Estuaries campaign will be a festive production celebrating the “rich heritage of Aldeburgh”.

Written and directed by acclaimed Suffolk actor Nick Hutchison, a Crag Path Christmas will be showing at Aldeburgh’s Jubilee Hall, raising funds for improvements to flood defences of the Alde and Ore rivers.

Hutchison, whose work covers television, film, theatre and including productions for the BBC, ITV and the Royal Shakespeare Company has taken inspiration for Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol and its ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Suitable for all ages, the production runs from December 27-30, starring Philip Pope, Julie Legrand, Marc Rhys, Kitty Dunham and Charlotte Wakefield, all of whom have appeared on stage and screen.

Theatre-goers will be encouraged to donate to the Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign at the end of each performance in collection buckets.

Hutchison said it was important to support the campaign.

“Crag Path boasts wonderful views of the sea in our unique and beautiful town of Aldeburgh, which is steeped in history and enjoyed all year round by locals and visitors alike,” he added. “It is important we all play a part in helping to reduce the risks the Alde and Ore estuary faces from tidal surges and the devastating impact this flooding would have on the area.”

The AOET was set up to raise funds to upgrade the river defences in a bid to prevent a repeat of the devastating floods of 1953 and 2013.

Jane Maxim, chairman of the trust’s funding group said: “We are enormously grateful to Nick and his highly creative team for supporting the Trust on the opening gala night and look forward to a sparkling evening of music, drama and poetry.”

It is estimated around £12million is required for the flood defence project of which £5m will need to be raised by the community, charities and businesses.

Visit /www.aoetrust.org/new-events/ for more information and to buy tickets.

