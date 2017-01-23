Overcast

Aldi submits plan to build new store on land next to Kingpin in Martlesham Heath

19:00 23 January 2017

The newly proposed site for the Aldi supermarket in Martlesham Heath.

Archant

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed its intention to build a new store in Martlesham Heath, and has submitted a formal planning application.

Comment

In October a leaflet was circulated to homes in Kesgrave and Martlesham outlining the plans to build the new store on unused land between Kingpin and the roundabout connecting the A12 to Gloster Road and Barrack Square.

The retailer claims its plans have been backed by “almost 90% of local people,” following an initial consultation last year, although the consultation period for the planning application itself ends on February 2.

If approved, the store would create an estimated 50 jobs.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming level of support local people have shown for Aldi.

“Our consultation last year highlighted that almost 90% of local people would love Aldi to open in Martlesham Heath, to give them more shopping choice and easier access to Aldi’s popular high quality, low cost offer.

“A planning application has now been submitted to build an Aldi store on the land adjacent to the bowling centre in Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath and the council is encouraging local people to send any feedback directly to them.

“We hope the planning application will be discussed by local councillors at a planning committee meeting in April, and if approved, we would hope to open the store quickly and create up to 50 new jobs for local people.”

The plans follow an opening of another Aldi store in the Pinewood area of Ipswich last year, with existing stores in Meredith Road and Felixstowe Road, both in Ipswich.

In its previous leaflets, the supermarket said nearby residents would welcome the competition the store would offer to Tesco and Marks & Spencer in Martlesham Heath.

The consultation period ends in February, with the matter set to go before Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee in April.

Keywords: Tesco Suffolk Coastal District

