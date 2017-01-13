All the latest updates on flooding, evacuations and the storm surge in Suffolk and Essex as warnings remain in place at Southwold, Jaywick and Felixstowe Ferry

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography James Bass Photography

People along the Suffolk and Essex coast, and their inland waterways, have been warned to expect serious flooding in places tonight and tomorrow.

Added to that many parts of the counties have experienced snowfall in the last 48 hours.

Some places, such as Jaywick in Essex, have been evacuated because of the worry a storm surge striking the east coast later today could cause a threat to life.

There are also around 1,100 properties in Suffolk where evacuation has been advised for the same reason – rest centres have been set up in Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Leiston.

