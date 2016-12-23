Alleged armed robber appears in court after hold-up at an Ipswich Co-op

The Co-op in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Archant

An alleged armed robber has appeared in court today after a man with a gun held-up an Ipswich Co-op.

Peter Price, of Gyppeswyk Road, Ipswich, is charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody by Ipswich magistrates.

His case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court where he is next scheduled to appear on January 20.

Officers were called to the Co-operative store on Woodbridge Road, near the junction with Brunswick Road at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

It was reported a man entered the business and waited until a customer had left before approaching a shop worker.

He held something which appeared to be a gun, concealed beneath a sock, and demanded money.

An undisclosed quantity of cash was then stolen and the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of the town centre. No one was injured in the incident.