Almost 300 cancer patients waited more than 100 days for treatment at Colchester Hospital last year

Colchester General Hospital

Health bosses have raised concerns after 289 cancer patients waited more than 100 days to receive treatment at Colchester hospitals last year.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (NEE CCG) launched a “deep-dive” analysis after a worrying number of Serious Incidents were raised by Colchester Hospital University Foundation NHS Trust (CHUFT) in relation to cancer services in the ten months up to November.

In November 19 patients were waiting more than 100 days for treatment – with 33 in December and 34 this month, though the figure had peaked at 45 in October 2015.

From January to October last year the hospital also raised 19 Serious Incidents in relation to cancer, which can include where delay in treatment has led to harm – though not all will be 100 day breaches, a CCG report noted many had experienced delays of more than 62 days, a key national target.

Dr Barbara Buckley, managing director at the hospital trust, said there could be a number of reasons why some patients waited longer than 100 days – such as requiring complex treatment potentially from different hospitals, or because the patient delayed appointments due to holiday or not wanting an operation before Christmas. Other reasons include the patient being treated for other conditions first or where doctors monitor the possible cancer, or where the diagnosis was no longer cancer but the patient had not yet been informed.

“It is something we monitor every single day, obviously we don’t want anyone over 100 days. We want to see that number at zero,” she said.

“Thousands of patients are tracked on a nationally-recognised system, we have a team of people doing that, and as people come up to longer waits their case is chased up – it is an active process.

“We don’t wait for the 63rd day, it is about cracking on right at the beginning and reducing the time every step of the way.

“The only way to bring it down is to learn what bit of the pathway is taking time, and we look forward to discussing the analysis with the CCG.

“Given the history, we are so upset to see this report. Cancer is a big part of our improvement work.”

The issue was part of a quality report during a NEE CCG board meeting this afternoon.

CHUFT faced an inquiry and criminal investigation over allegations made in 2014 it had manipulated cancer waiting times to cover up long delays, though it was later found the errors were down to incompetence rather than deliberate tampering.