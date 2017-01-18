Almost five million tune in watch Ipswich Town’s humiliating FA Cup defeat

Town fans at Sincil bank for the defeat against Non-League Lincoln City

Almost five million people witnessed the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history live on television last night as the club crashed out of the FA Cup to Lincoln City.

An audience of 4.8 million viewers tuned in to BBC One just after EastEnders to see the Blues knocked out by a non-league team for the first time since 1960.

Nathan Arnold scored the stoppage-time winner for the Imps in their fully deserved 1-0 victory at Sincil Bank.

Ipswich were out-played for the majority of the game, with Lincoln fans breaking into a chorus of ‘Championship, you’re having a laugh’ just before half time.

Following the game Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher described the Blues’ performance as ‘a disgrace’.

Manager Mick McCarthy said he was ‘embarrassed’ to be beaten by a National League side, especially in a live televised match.

He said: “If there had only been nine and a half thousand seen my embarrassment instead of how many million it would have been better.”