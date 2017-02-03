Partly Cloudy

Ambulance service highlights ‘inappropriate’ emergency calls after man dials 999 for broken toe nail

13:16 03 February 2017

The East of England Ambulance Service received 312 hoax calls between April and December last year. Photograph: Craig Pusey.

The East of England Ambulance Service received 312 hoax calls between April and December last year. Photograph: Craig Pusey.

Craig Pusey

A rat bite, a broken toe nail and a woman who wanted an escort home are just some of the latest ‘emergency’ calls received by the region’s ambulance service.

New figures today reveal the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) received 312 hoax calls between April and December last year.

Thirty-five of these fake calls came from Suffolk, the lowest in the region, with 74 dialling from Essex, 72 from Cambridgeshire, 46 from Norfolk, 43 from Bedfordshire, 42 from Hertfordshire and 119 from other areas.

This is in addition to a number of other calls to the emergency operations centre (EOC) when an ambulance was not needed.

As part of the It’s Your Call campaign, the service is highlighting “inappropriate” calls it has received to make people think twice about calling 999. Just three examples are:

- A woman who needed an escort home to breastfeed. There was too much traffic.

- A man who was bitten by a rat the day before. He was advised to go to his GP.

- A man who had broken his toe nail.

Gary Morgan, deputy director of service delivery (EOC), said: “It is extremely disappointing that people continue to call 999 for inappropriate reasons as these 999 calls have the potential to divert attention away from real emergencies.

“We’d urge the public to remember that the ambulance service is for emergencies such as cardiac arrests, patients with chest pain and breathing difficulties, unconsciousness, strokes, trauma, choking and severe allergic reactions.”

Mr Morgan urged people who required medical help to contact their pharmacy, GP or 111 if it isn’t urgent.

EEAST launched It’s Your Call campaign two years ago to educate people on how 999 calls are handled and prioritised so the public will feel better equipped to know what to do in the event of a medical problem.

For more information see here.

