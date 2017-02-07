Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and three cars collided on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Suffolk police received reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the road, near Woolpit, at around 7.50am.

A police spokesman said one of the vehicles was reported to have ended up in the central reservation.

Five fire engines and the ambulance service were also called. The ambulance service said initial reports suggested 12 vehicles had been involved, but that the crash was later confirmed to have involved four vehicles.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene, where just one person was assessed for injuries, but no one required hospital treatment.

A spokeswoman said: “Thankfully, after being checked over, they were fine to be discharged, and nobody was taken to hospital.”

Tailbacks were reported, although there was a “small amount of room” for cars to pass the accident site.

