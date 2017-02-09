Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Ambulance service treats man in 40s who collapsed in Colchester’s Long Wyre Street

16:26 09 February 2017

Long Wyre Street in Colchester, where a man was treated by paramedics after collapsing

Long Wyre Street in Colchester, where a man was treated by paramedics after collapsing

Emergency services were called to the assistance of a man who had fallen ill in Colchester today.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said it sent two units to the incident this morning.

They said a call was received at 10.57am reporting a man, believed to be in his 40s, had collapsed in Long Wyre Street in the town.

As well as sending a rapid response vehicle to the scene the service dispatch an ambulance crew to provide further assistance.

The trust’s personnel treated the man at the scene before leaving him in the care of Essex Police officers.

The incident happened not far from the new Primark store in Colchester, which opened for the first time today.

The Primark is based in the unit which was formerly occupied by British Home Stores, which closed all its shops nationwide after the company went into administration last year.

