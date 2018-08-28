Community rallies around Amelia, one, after near death experience

Rotary president Terry Reeve and Lions president Jane Gardiner with Amelia Loveday and her mother Amanda. Photo: Bungay Rotary Club. Archant

A 15-month-old girl who nearly died from a rare heart condition has received a potentially life-saving piece of medical equipment thanks to a trio of Bungay charities.

Amelia Loveday, from Bungay, suffers from a rare form of supraventricular tachycardia. Photo courtesy of Loveday family, Amelia Loveday, from Bungay, suffers from a rare form of supraventricular tachycardia. Photo courtesy of Loveday family,

Amelia Loveday, of Queen’s Road, Bungay, was left pale, limp and with blue lips after her heart rate shot up to more than 300 BPM in July.

The youngster has a rare form of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) which means her heart rate can increase dramatically with no warning – leading to frequent scrambles to get to the hospital.

Bungay United Charities, Bungay Lions and Bungay Rotary Club raised £840 to provide the family with a pulse oximeter – which monitors her heart rate 24-hour a day.

Amelia’s mother, Amanda Pearce, explained the equipment now means the family can sleep easy at night.

She said: “The equipment is of massive value to all the family – I don’t know what we would do without it. I don’t have to worry so much when she is off colour, and it means I can sleep at night.

“We weren’t sleeping at all because I needed to be watching her all night. We are so grateful to them.”

She added: “When her heart rate is anything over 150 we have to seek medical attention – this oximeter means we can do that immediately, and it has already saved her several trips to hospital.”

Beccles Lions first heard about Amelia’s condition through family friend Ann-Marie Cullen – who was left shaken following a close call in July.

Ms Cullen said: “She has had multiple admittances to hospital for fast heart rate high fevers and bronchitis, but on July 10 her situation became life threatening and we almost lost this little princess.

“She was very pale and limp, with blue lips and tongue. Doctors all rallied around to try to stabilise Amelia whilst waiting for an ambulance. Twelve doctors and nurses fought to lower her heart rate, which was 304.”

The dramatic episode highlighted the family’s need for a pulse oximeter.

Rotary president Terry Reeve added: “This was a fine example of three Bungay voluntary and charitable organisations working together.

“It is what Bungay does well and we are all delighted to have been able to help relieve some of the stress on Amelia and her family.”