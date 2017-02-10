Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ancaster Road reopens after boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

23:20 10 February 2017

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Archant

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Comment

Meanwhile this morning police were given more time to question the first murder suspect to be arrested, a 39-year-old man.

He was detained several hours after the victim, who died at Ipswich Hospital, collapsed with fatal wounds in Ancaster Road on Wednesday.

Floral tributes have now been laid at the junction with Ranelagh Road where the victim was found at around 6.30pm. Ancaster Road remained shut until around 11.15pm when investigations at the scene concluded.

Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: “This morning police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ipswich on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

“On the evening of the attack, police arrested a 39-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder, who was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Officers have this morning made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted an additional 28 hours to question the 39-year-old suspect.

“This will expire at 12.05pm tomorrow.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen. Formal identification of the victim, who is his 40s, is yet to take place.

A police scene remained in place in Ancaster Road throughout most of today and was closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Suffolk Police Ipswich Hospital Martlesham Police Investigation Centre

Updated: Ancaster Road reopens after boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

16 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

35 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft this morning.

A143 closed near Ixworth for police investigation after crash between a lorry and an empty horsebox

21:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
A crash happened between a horsebox and a HGV on the A143 near Ixworth. Stock image

A horsebox has overturned near Ixworth after a head-on crash involving it and a HGV this evening.

Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

17:39 Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

See how electors in Framlingham, Leiston and Great Bealings voted in neighbourhood plan referendums

18:31 Andrew Hirst
Electors have voted in favour of adopting neighbourhood plans (stock images)

Three Suffolk communities are set to receive greater powers over their future development after electors voted to adopt a key document.

14 romantic East Anglian restaurants for Valentine’s Day

20:10
12 top international restaurants in Suffolk. The Great House, Lavenham

We round up some of the best places to eat in East Anglia on Valentine’s Day

Lorry driver from A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal - police confirm no other casualties

16:26 Edmund Crosthwaite
The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

The search for other potential casualties at the site of the A12 lorry crash has ended, police have confirmed.

Most read

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Lorry driver from A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal - police confirm no other casualties

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Video: New rail depot unveiled by Greater Anglia at Brantham on Suffolk/Essex border

James Cartlidge at the former ICI site at Brantham.

Updated: Ancaster Road reopens after boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Video: New rail depot unveiled by Greater Anglia at Brantham on Suffolk/Essex border

James Cartlidge at the former ICI site at Brantham.

Video: Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX

Mick McCarthy can’t wait to see what a fully-fit Danny Rowe can do at Ipswich

Danny Rowe in action for Macclesfield

Video: Ipswich Town’s Tom Lawrence misses out on Championship player of the month

Tom Lawrence

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24