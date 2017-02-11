Rain

Rain

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ancaster Road reopens as police continue to quiz murder suspects after Ipswich stabbing

09:02 11 February 2017

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Archant

Police are this morning continuing to question a boy and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Comment

Ancaster Road – scene of the investigation – is now open to the public again after police removed their cordon at around 11.15pm last night.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police searches in Ancaster Road have concluded and it has now reopened.”

Detectives have been given an extra 28 hours – until 12.05pm today – to question the first murder suspect, the man, to be arrested.

He was detained several hours after the victim, who died at Ipswich Hospital, collapsed with fatal wounds in Ancaster Road on Wednesday.

Floral tributes have now been laid at the junction with Ranelagh Road where the victim was found at around 6.30pm.

Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said a 16-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday morning.

He said: “He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

“On the evening of the attack, police arrested a 39-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder, who was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Officers have this morning made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted an additional 28 hours to question the 39-year-old suspect.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen. Formal identification of the victim, who is his 40s, is yet to take place.

During the initial investigation, a police scene remained in place in Ancaster Road which the street closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Suffolk Police Ipswich Hospital Martlesham Police Investigation Centre

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Tributes paid to Bury Rugby Club’s ‘absolute gentleman’ Jerry Lowden, who served club for decades

46 minutes ago Matt Reason
Then Bury Rugby Club president Gerry Lowden at the Haberden as Bury host Old Elthamians in their first National League 3 fixture in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The former County Upper School teacher, club president, chairman and player has been described as “a friend to all” after he died from a long illness on February 9.

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

10 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft yesterday morning.

Ancaster Road reopens as police continue to quiz murder suspects after Ipswich stabbing

09:02 Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Police are this morning continuing to question a boy and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Nathaniel Einecker dismissed by Lowestoft Town Ladies following investigation into a complaint

27 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
A Lowestoft Town Ladies team in action. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

One of the managers of Lowestoft Town Ladies has been dismissed from his role at the club.

See where Highways England will have roadworks set up in Suffolk and Essex next week

49 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
See where Highways England is carrying out roadworks this week. Picture: Ian Burt

Highways England has released the details of where it is planning to carry out roadworks in the coming week.

Footballing physios from Allied Health Professional Suffolk aim to raise £500 for Clic Sargent

46 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The football team from the western side of Allied Health Professionals Suffolk who took part in a charity match against their colleagues for Clic Sargent.

A group of physiotherapists are hoping to raise more than £500 to help support children with cancer.

Ice cream maker, beekeeper, baker scoop county producer awards

06:00 Sarah Chambers
Stephany Hardingham, centre, from Alder Tree, with Louise Petterson, left, and Sarah Nunn.

An ice cream maker, a beekeeper and a baker are celebrating after they were crowned county champions in a competition to find East Anglia’s top regional producer as shoppers cast their votes in record numbers.

Most read

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

A143 closed near Ixworth for police investigation after crash between a lorry and an empty horsebox

A crash happened between a horsebox and a HGV on the A143 near Ixworth. Stock image

Lorry driver from A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal - police confirm no other casualties

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Ice cream maker, beekeeper, baker scoop county producer awards

Stephany Hardingham, centre, from Alder Tree, with Louise Petterson, left, and Sarah Nunn.

Ancaster Road reopens as police continue to quiz murder suspects after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Ice cream maker, beekeeper, baker scoop county producer awards

Stephany Hardingham, centre, from Alder Tree, with Louise Petterson, left, and Sarah Nunn.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24