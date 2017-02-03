Andrea Leadsom to deliver keynote speech at NFU conference
Environment secretary Andrea Leadsom is set to deliver the keynote address at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference this month.
The event, entitled Ingredients for success, takes place on February 21 and 22 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.
NFU president Meurig Raymond will open proceedings, and the first day will also include a session on competitiveness with case studies from across agriculture. A new facet this year will be cross-sector sessions, looking at trade, produce and the consumer.
The main event of day two will be a session on the ingredients needed for a successful Brexit featuring farming minister George Eustice MP, which will be chaired by former political editor of The Sun, George Pascoe-Watson.