Andrea Leadsom to deliver keynote speech at NFU conference

Conservative leadership contender Andrea Leadsom gives a speech on the economy at Millbank Tower, London, as the bitter battle to be Britain's next prime minister will see the final two candidates for Tory leader decided today. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 7, 2016. Conservative MPs will take part in a ballot on who will be in the run-off contest that grass roots members will vote on. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Environment secretary Andrea Leadsom is set to deliver the keynote address at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference this month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, entitled Ingredients for success, takes place on February 21 and 22 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

NFU president Meurig Raymond will open proceedings, and the first day will also include a session on competitiveness with case studies from across agriculture. A new facet this year will be cross-sector sessions, looking at trade, produce and the consumer.

The main event of day two will be a session on the ingredients needed for a successful Brexit featuring farming minister George Eustice MP, which will be chaired by former political editor of The Sun, George Pascoe-Watson.