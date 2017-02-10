Angel Hill GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds told to improve by CQC

Angel Hill GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL Archant

A GP surgery serving 14,400 patients across Bury St Edmunds has been told to improve by health inspectors.

The Angel Hill surgery was inspected by the Care Quality Commission last October and the report has now been published, rating it overall as ‘requires improvement’.

While it was rated ‘good’ for care and responsiveness, the surgery’s leadership and effectiveness ratings were ‘requires improvement’ and its safety was ‘inadequate’.

Inspectors said: “Prescriptions were reviewed and signed by GPs before they were given to the patient, however, following discharge from hospital or outpatient appointments, dispensers made changes to patients’ medicines which were not checked by appropriately qualified clinical staff to ensure safety.”

Patients told inspectors they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect by the doctors and were involved in decisions about their care and treatment.