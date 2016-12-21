Partly Cloudy

Anger at seemingly fraudulent fundraising page set up to siphon off Corrie McKeague search funds

10:50 21 December 2016

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Archant

A criminal investigation has been launched after a seemingly fake fundraising page was set up pretending to be in support of the search for missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague.

Comment
The 23-year-old’s uncle, Tony Wringe, described whoever set up the page as “beneath contempt”.

Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook page, Mr Wringe said: “Unfortunately there will always be those who seek to profit from other people’s pain and suffering. A fraudulent website and JustGiving page have been set up.”

The website set up was called corriemckeague.com but the correct site is findcorrie.co.uk

“They have also set up a JustGiving page, presumably with the intent of keeping the money for themselves. I’m sure we all agree they are beneath contempt,” Mr Wringe wrote.

Corrie’s family are poised to hire a private investigator to follow-up leads that might reveal what happened to him after he vanished from Bury St Edmunds town centre in the early hours of September 24.

An online fundraising page set up by Cheryl Hickman, of The Bull Inn at Barton Mills, has raised more than £40,000 for this cause and thousands of people have donated.

The other, fraudulent page was first reported to police in Yorkshire, and a spokeswoman from West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was investigating, adding it was too soon to say more as enquiries were at a very early stage. No arrests have been made currently.

Bury resident Jo Leach, who has been supporting Corrie’s family and is part of the search effort, condemned anyone seeking to siphon money off the main fundraising page for themselves.

“They’re taking advantage of someone’s terrible situation for their own greed,” she said. “They’re taking advantage of the generosity of the public by setting up a fake, fraudulent account.”

Describing the fake website, which has now been taken down, she said: “They took all the images Corrie has on the official fundraising page. It looked like it could be the correct one. When you went through to the payment page it wasn’t the same as the Crowdfunding, it went through to a Paypal.”

It is still unclear how many people may have donated to the site.

Corrie was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, September 23, and was last seen walking down Brentgovel Street at 3.24am on September 24.

He turned right into an alley opposite Short Brackland and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information can call the police incident on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A tip line set up by Corrie’s family can also be contacted on 07379 333 024.

To donate to the correct fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfindcorrie

