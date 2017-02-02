Rain

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

15:31 02 February 2017

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Donald Trump exploits tactics used by coercive controllers to manipulate their victims in abusive relationships, a Suffolk campaigner has claimed.

8 Comments
Min Grob says Donald Trump uses tactics employed by coercive controllers. Credit: Phil Morley.Min Grob says Donald Trump uses tactics employed by coercive controllers. Credit: Phil Morley.

Min Grob, 49, said people should learn to recognise what she thinks are “dangerous” techniques used by the US president.

“I’m horrified and fascinated in equal measure,” said Ms Grob.

“I’m horrified because it’s the world we live in, but I’m fascinated because I think you can see how people who normally abuse behind closed doors behave and it’s being playing out on the world stage.”

Some of the tactics Ms Grob claims are employed are: turning the tables, shifting the focus to avoid answering a question; stonewalling, refusing to answer a question by deliberately being evasive; belittling, crushing a person’s self-esteem through mockery and sarcasm; and gaslighting; manipulating the victim into doubting their own sanity and what is real.

She said: “When Donald Trump says something I believe you can actually see this kind of behaviour where he is literally saying: what you believe is wrong, it’s fake news, this is the real truth.

“It’s confusing of the reality, minimising their actions and justifying it.”

Last week BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg asked Mr Trump during the first joint press conference between himself and British Prime Minister Theresa May what his message is to UK viewers who may be concerned by his views.

He ignores the question and says to Mrs May: “This was your choice of a question?” the crowd bursts out in laughter. “There goes that relationship”.

Last year Ms Grob launched Conference on Coercive Control in Bury St Edmunds. It brings together experts in the field to speak about the invisible ways abuse can exist in relationships.

Ms Grob urged readers and listeners to “arm themselves” against the Trump team’s rhetoric.

President Donald Trump in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

She said: “It’s like coercive control, it’s hidden in plain sight but once you know what to look for it will jump out at you.”

Ipswich campaigners poised for rally

Protestors are preparing their placards ready for a demonstration in Ipswich this weekend against Mr Trump’s “Muslim ban”.

More than 200 campaigners are expected to gather in opposition of the president’s decision to bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The rally will take place on Saturday at the Giles statue in Ipswich town centre from 12noon.

Shelly Darwin says Trump's ban is discrimination against a minority group. Credit: Simon ParkerShelly Darwin says Trump's ban is discrimination against a minority group. Credit: Simon Parker

Shelly Darwin will be there with her four-year-old son.

She said: “We think it’s unfair what is happening with the Muslim ban, which is what it is.

“We want to stand together against that kind of discrimination, it’s important.

“Although it’s not happening in this country it’s an attack on a minority group. We shall support in solidarity.”

Ms Darwin said it was a chance for people who couldn’t make it to the big organised marches to have their voice heard.

All are welcome to attend.

8 comments

  • It is not difficult for interested people to find these kind of things out even the mainstream media tends to obfuscate certain facts. Certainly the SJW have their own discriminatory tendencies to be selective when it comes to facts. According to the International Air Transport Association the following nations admittedly a questionable use of the word in some of those failed states all the following forbid Israeli passport holders from entering their countries; Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen. Furthermore as a good many itinerant journalist will know Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Libya do not accept passports that contain Israeli visas. Apparently just by visiting Israel certain countries assume guilt by association. Kuwait has had a ban on Syrian passport holders since 2011. I am not aware of any calls for the Kuwaiti head of State to be banned from the UK. In fact the Emir made a State visit in Nov 2012. Kuwait is a majority Muslim nation and here it is blocking fellow Muslims. Perhaps the Kuwaitis take their security more seriously than worrying about perecived claims of discrimination. The SJWs can now be kept busy as there are no end of opportunities for protesting against travel bans.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Steve Blake

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • and...."Some of the tactics Ms Grob claims are employed are: turning the tables, shifting the focus to avoid answering a question; stonewalling, refusing to answer a question by deliberately being evasive; belittling, crushing a person’s self-esteem through mockery and sarcasm; and gaslighting; manipulating the victim into doubting their own sanity and what is real." So this has just been noticed of Mr Trump eh? Sounds exactly like every single politician we have had the pleasure to have known for decades.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • I always thought protesting was a way of attempting to change something or at least raising the profile of the problem. Don't think protesting here in Suffolk will do either of those things....so does that mean its a complete waste of time? Probably.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • It's pretty clear that it's NOT a Muslim ban as the vast majority of Muslim countries have no restriction on travel at all. The main difference is that they all have functioning governments unlike the 7 countries on the list which are a mess. Also very good point @Steve Blake, i was unaware of that one and it's pretty disgraceful, but predictable that it's overlooked.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lewspowels

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • It will be the usual rag-tag rent-a-mob of hypocrites who conveniently ignore the mainly Muslim countries who refuse to admit those with an Israeli passport. If they really wanted to get their point across then why not protest outside the American embassy in London? The water cannon is too good for them.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sudders

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • wow no need to panic people of Ipswich with little else to do, he aint coming here! @steve blake very good agreed

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    john

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • The protestors will be the usual crowd with their vicarious suffering. Having shouted themselves hoarse in Ipswich perhaps the rentamob can then move on to the Bangladeshi embassy in London. You see Bangladesh is one of those countries rather picky about who it lets in. Surprising in this world of open borders but Bangladesh refuses entry to Israeli passport holders. In fact it is one of about 16 countries which has closed borders to Israeli passport holders. How strange we haven't heard from these social justice warriors about such blatant discrimination.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Steve Blake

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Waspie's wife....I've seen some pretty sarcastic, bullying, belittling language on mainstream television from comedians. Completely opposite values to how I was brought up in the 60's. Soaps that highlight real problems like dementia and stillbirth, but with lots of aggressive foul mouthed, verbal language in scenes, again would not have been acceptable in my young years. I hear a good few young on the street, girls and boys using derogatory terms to each other. Just like the soaps and some dramas. it's seeped in through access to media over the years. I've heard it also from the likes of pop stars on these marches. In front of children. Not acceptable either.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

17:39 Matt Reason
Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time Corrie McKeague disappeared.

Suffolk Travel: Ambulance, police and fire called to two car crash in Akenham

19:02 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

Emergency services were called to the scene of two crashes in Suffolk on the evening of Thursday, February 2.

Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

19:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Multi-million pound funding boost for Essex transport and education projects

18:57 Will Lodge
Artist's impression of the new £10m Innovation Centre at the University of Essex Knowledge Gateway

Two education schemes in Colchester have been awarded £7million of Government cash.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Colchester’s wheelie bin plans in ‘chaos’ claim Conservatives

18:37 Will Lodge
Are wheelie bins a waste of money?

Opposition councillors have called for a referendum over plans to introduce wheelie bins in parts of Colchester – claiming the scheme is in “chaos and confusion”.

