Appeal to trace BMW after crash on A120 in Wix

A120 near Wix

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars crashed on the A120 in Wix.

The accident, which involved a blue Peugeot and a grey Saab, happened at around 10.35am on Saturday along the westbound carriageway.

No-one was injured in the crash.

Now officers are looking to trace a grey BMW that was in the area at the time.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it is asked to come forward to help with the investigation.

Call Pc Grant Fryatt at the Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101 with information.