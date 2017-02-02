Applause as plans for Hadleigh’s Brett Works site once earmarked for Tesco given green light

McCarthy and Stone's proposals for the Brett Works site. Image: McCarthy and Stone Archant

Spontaneous applause broke out at the end of a planning meeting which saw retirement homes proposed for a derelict site in Hadleigh given the green light.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A CGI image showing what one of the retirement bungalows proposed for the Brett Works site could look like. Image: McCarthy and Stone A CGI image showing what one of the retirement bungalows proposed for the Brett Works site could look like. Image: McCarthy and Stone

The Brett Works site, once earmarked for a Tesco store, will now see 64 bungalows, cottages and apartments built – linking the town’s High Street to the river Brett.

Plans for a Tesco were thwarted by Babergh district council after residents hosted a string of protests against the supermarket back in 2013.

Four years later a plan has finally been put in place for the brownfield site – with developer McCarthy and Stone’s vision for a retirement village unanimously approved at a planning meeting this week.

Roger Young of the Hadleigh society praised the efforts of Sian Dawson, councillor for north Hadleigh, who he said eased the path between planners and developers and successfully addressed areas of concern.

“At last this key strategic site, derelict for over 30 years, will add value to the town of Hadleigh,” he said.

“I am delighted that this has gone ahead and I know McCarthy and Stone are keen to make the development tailored to the people of Hadleigh.

“It is extremely welcomed by a large number of people here in Hadleigh. Brett Works is an area that has been derelict for so long, it has just been a rat-infested area for so long – I’ve been here for 40 years.

“I think it will be a great asset.”

McCarthy and Stone’s regional managing director Mark Wright said the group were delighted to see their proposals approved and thanked those who supported them.

“The unanimous decision to approve our application is testament to the extensive consultation we undertook with the Hadleigh residents, stakeholders and community groups, which resulted in a number of positive changes to the plans,” he said.

“Our new retirement living apartment building will improve what is currently a vacant, brownfield site. The wider scheme, which includes bungalows and cottages, will also provide extensive public open space and a new footbridge over the River Brett, creating links from the High Street to the river walk.

For more information about the development, click here.