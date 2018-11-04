Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk’s PCC says those who experience atmosphere of domestic abuse in childhood are more likely to join gangs

04 November, 2018 - 14:34
The event brought together representives from policing, social care, health care, housing and academia Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The event brought together representives from policing, social care, health care, housing and academia Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said there is a link between domestic abuse and an increased risk of joining gangs at a conference in Ipswich.

Professor Nigel South, from the University of Essex, speaks at the domestic abuse conference in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETTProfessor Nigel South, from the University of Essex, speaks at the domestic abuse conference in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The ‘Approaches to Reducing Domestic Abuse’ conference, organised in partnership between the University of Suffolk and the University of Essex, brought together representatives in policing, housing, social care, health care and academia to discuss community approaches to tackling the issue.

Speaking at the conference, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said the county had seen a 42% rise in reports of domestic abuse last year compared to the average of the previous three years.

However, he said this was an encouraging statistic as it showed people felt more confident to report it.

He said: “What I think is interesting about this conference is there is a wide range of specialists, from practitioners who look after victims, to academics and police.

“It is a particularly brutal and barbaric crime.”

He added that those who grow up in an abusive household are more likely to get on the wrong side of the law when older.

He said: “We are all aware of the difficulty with county lines drug gang violence, there have been some shocking events around Suffolk and the rest of the country. When I have spoken to those involved in gangs I have been profoundly shocked at how many of them, during their formative years, were brought up with violence and a particularly awful atmosphere at home.”

Professor Nigel South,from the University of Essex, said: “The importance of domestic abuse may be more widely recognised than in the past but that does not mean it is no longer happening.

“It is still a crime that is hidden and under-reported.

“When data suggests that every week in England two women are killed by a partner or ex-partner it is clear there is still much to be done to reduce such violence.”

Dr Olumide Adisa, from the University of Suffolk who co-organised the conference with Professor South, said: “Domestic abuse is something we have to raise awareness of.

“We also need to understand the evidence base around it.

“When you look at the context of funding around domestic violence, I think there is certainly a need for evidence to understand what is working.”

Topic Tags:

Suffolk’s PCC says those who experience atmosphere of domestic abuse in childhood are more likely to join gangs

14:34 Adam Howlett
The event brought together representives from policing, social care, health care, housing and academia Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said there is a link between domestic abuse and an increased risk of joining gangs at a conference in Ipswich.

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

12:59 Will Jefford
A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance has been called to a two vehicle crash on a country lane in Suffolk after a man suffered severe leg injuries.

‘The way he was treated was diabolical’: Family of hit and run victim make official complaint against police

12:36 James Carr
Brian Mitchell died two days before Christmas. Photo courtesy of Allison Small.

The family of a hit-and-run victim have slammed his ‘diabolical’ treatment at the hands of investigating police officers.

Skies of Suffolk on Instagram this week

8 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The sky over Boxford at sunset, criss-crossed with aircraft vapour trails, at 18.01 BST on 21 October 2018.

Take a look at some of the snaps of the sky which have been shared on Instagram in Suffolk over the last seven days.

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

10:51 Adam Howlett
Police remain at the scene of the incident Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A 45-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being found with a ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich last night.

Teenage boy escapes knifepoint robbery in Clacton by punching perpetrator

10:40 Adam Howlett
A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife as he cycled up an alleyway off Blenheim Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Clacton.

Speeding driver tests positive for cannabis

09:14 James Carr
A speeding driver was arrested in Lowestoft after testing positive for cannabis. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

A speeding driver has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Police remain at the scene of the incident Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24