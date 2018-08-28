Cloudy

Newmarket conference aims to address ‘critical issues’ for generations of farmers and rural businesses

PUBLISHED: 09:15 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:42 25 October 2018

From left, Emma Powlett, Richard Rampton, Jamie Gwatkin, chair Will Dickinson, Peter Fane and Kit Papworth at the Anglia Rural Consultants' 'Business for change' seminar in Newmarket Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

East Anglian agricultural consultants are holding a timely conference at Newmarket aimed at helping the farming sector face future challenges for the industry.

Richard Rampton, chairman of Anglia Rural Consultants (ARC) Picture: ANDREW WINSHIP/i101 PHOTOGRAPHYRichard Rampton, chairman of Anglia Rural Consultants (ARC) Picture: ANDREW WINSHIP/i101 PHOTOGRAPHY

The Anglia Rural Consultants’ (ARC) event, sponsored by Barclays, takes place at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) East Anglia offices on December 6, and is chaired by Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) Suffolk chair Ben Crossman.

Speakers include Farmers Weekly Farm Advisor of the Year 2016 Jamie Gwatkin, Oliver McEntyre, national strategy director for Barclays, David Jones of Morley Agricultural Foundation and Jane Townsend, principal of Easton & Otley College.

ARC chair Richard Rampton said: “The speakers, who are some of the most skilled farming and rural experts in the UK, will be taking a practical, no-nonsense approach on how to drive forward farming businesses, in these uncertain times.”

“The event, which is limited to 80 people, promises to be inspiring and informative, with plenty of opportunities for delegates to question and challenge speakers, as well as voicing their views.”

Oliver McEntyre, the National Strategy Director for Barclays said: “This is an important event, addressing critical issues, which will affect generations of farmers and rural businesses, long into the future.”

To see the full programme and book a ticket visit: http://angliaruralconsultants.com/news-and-events/

