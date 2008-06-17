Archbishop of Canterbury urges faith in time of ‘fear’ at Christmas Day sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, in Bury St Edmunds in 2014. Picture by Andy Abbott Archant

The Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the Church of England, has urged people to have faith in troubled times in his Christmas Day sermon at Canterbury Cathedral today.

Delivering his sermon during a Eucharist service, the Most Reverend Justin Welby said: “Today, through the birth of Christ, God turns to us as he did towards the shepherds. We may not turn away, but so often Jesus becomes part of the Christmas trimings. To pass by the manger in which is found God’s glory is to travel towards uncertainty.

“The end of 2016 finds us all in a different kind of world, one less predictable and certain, which feels more awash with fear and division.”

He quoted the Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, who said three weeks ago: “Despite immense progress many citizens in advanced economies are facing heightened uncertainty… rather than a new golden era.”

The Most Rev Welby added: “Economic progress, technological progress, communication progress hasn’t resulted in economic justice. It hasn’t delivered glory for us.

“It is amongst those on the edge, those ignored, and amongst persecuted believers that I have most clearly seen the glory of God this year, a glory that chases away the fear of terror, the power of death, and the economies of injustice, and presents a path to a more just, more Christ-like world.”

