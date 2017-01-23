Overcast

Are Suffolk and Essex heading for a summer drought after the cold dry winter?

16:35 23 January 2017

It's frosty now, but could we be heading for a drought in the summer? Picture: Louise Rackstraw

It's frosty now, but could we be heading for a drought in the summer? Picture: Louise Rackstraw



The cold weather has been the talk of the town and county for the last few weeks but a new weather threat could be on the cards – a summer drought.


Drivers may hate it, but water chiefs would like to see more weather like this to ease drought fears.Drivers may hate it, but water chiefs would like to see more weather like this to ease drought fears.

The amount of rain that has fallen over the last few months has been very low – October and December were very dry months and it looks as if January is going to follow that pattern.

There is no clear sign that a change is on its way – and officials from the Environment Agency and Anglian Water are anxiously monitoring the weather to see if any relief could be coming.

Dan Holley from Norwich-based Weatherquest said the weather over recent months had shown similar patterns to that five years ago which preceded a hosepipe ban in March that spring.

He said: “Across East Anglia we had and average of about 21mm of rain in December. The long-term average is about 50-55mm so that is less than half.

“October was very dry and July and August were very dry. It looks as if January is going to turn out to be very dry as well. That is a similar to what we had in 2011/12.”

The hosepipe ban that came in early in 2012 was soon relaxed as the summer that year proved to be a near washout – one of the wettest on record!

Parts of Essex have had their driest winter on record – but Emma Staples from Anglian Water said the problems five years ago came because of two dry winters on the trot.

She said: “So far, this winter has been drier than usual, but things can change quickly at this time of year so we’re monitoring it closely. Our storage facilities are designed to see us through a severe drought so a single dry winter doesn’t give us immediate cause for concern.

“Winters like these remind us what a dry region the East of England is, and that water is a precious commodity we often take for granted. This is why we always encourage customers to use water wisely.”

A spokeswoman for the government’s Environment Agency said they were preparing a report on water reserves – but it was clear it had been a very dry winter in East Anglia.

