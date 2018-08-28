Partly Cloudy

Town Crier’s proclamation to mark end of the war to be performed around the world

PUBLISHED: 13:40 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:58 31 October 2018

Pageantmaster and Battle's Over organiser Bruno Peek, 67, planning the Battles Over tribute to the World War One fallen, at his home in Gorleston-on-Sea. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

A special proclamation to commemorate the end of the First World War and written by Newmarket Town Crier Brenda Willison is set to be performed across the world on Armistice Day.

She is set to read “Cry For Peace Around The World” at St Mary’s Church, in Weeting, but prior to that it will also be performed by 140 town criers, stretching from New Zealand and then across the globe through the various time zones.

It is all part of poignant celebrations to mark the 100 years since the end of the 1914-18 conflict which is being organised by pageantmaster Bruno Peek, who lives in Gorleston.

Entitled “Battle’s Over” it features events throught the UK, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and at scores of locations overseas including Ireland, Australia, Bermuda, France, Belgium, Canada, the USA and Germany.

The Loyal Company of Town Criers, of which Brenda is the chairman, along with other Town Crier organisations throughout the world are playing their part in the commemorations.

It begins on November 11, at 6am, with over 1,000 lone pipers playing “Battle’s O’er”, a traditional Scottish piece played after a battle, outside cathedrals and other locations through the country and overseas.

At 6.55pm burglars will sound the Last Post at more than 1,000 locations where at 7pm World War One Beacons of Light will be lit in a tribute signifying the “light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war”, said Brenda.

Then at 7.05pm over 1,000 churches, including the one at Weeting, which has hundreds of knitted poppies on display, along with cathedrals will ring their bells as part of “Ringing Out For Peace”, organised in association with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers. And at the same time “Cry For Peace Around the World” will also be performed.

Brenda said: “The cry was written by myself and I am proud for it to be used in this event by my friends and colleagues throughout the world.”

She has been a Town Crier for over 28 years after starting in Peterborough in 1987 when she was taken on as deputy following a competition of around 10 candidates.

It didn’t take long before she was appointed by Market Deeping, in Lincolnshire, as their Town Crier which she did for over 20 years.

She was four years Town Crier of Bakewell, in Derbyshire, before coming to Newmarket.

And she said: “The skills needed are a good voice, a good pair of lungs, a good pair of legs, a sense of history, tradition and showmanship and above all a sense of humour.”

Brenda’s proclamation

Oyez, Oyez, Oyez,

Town Criers raise your voices and together cry with me,

Remembering thosse brave men and woman in our history,

The battle’s over a nation’s tribute remembers then one and all,

Be proud and stand united, don’t let your memories fall,

Confidence is what we need so that nations trust each other,

And all the races of mankind treat each other as a brother,

Food for every living thing by nature is provided,

If we could only see it was equally divided,

The woods and streams, the mountains high, the sea and golden shore,

Were never ever meant to be the cause of senseless bloody war,

Or race for powerful armaments and sacrifice of youth,

But a world of true contentment built on faith and trust and truth.

