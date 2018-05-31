Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith PA Wire/Press Association Images

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

A woman made a report of a rape in the camping area of the music festival at 2.30am on Friday, August 17.

The arrested man has now been released on bail until Friday, August 24.

Essex Police worked Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, British Transport Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Chelmsford City Council and organisers Festival Republic to manage this year’s event, replacing V Festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

Two men, 22 and 21, from Victoria Docks, were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after they were stopped with of 500 canisters of nitrous oxide.

They have since been released under investigation.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Nolan, said: “We are investigating a rape that occurred in the camping area and specialist officers are continuing to support the woman as our investigation continues.

“I would like to thank my officers and staff for the hard work dedication in helping to make our policing plans a success.

“I would like also praise our emergency partners and Festival Republic in helping to keep ensure this festival was a safe one.”

She added: “Our policing operations for the festival were a success this year with just a dozen crimes reported to us.

“These were mostly thefts and drug offences with the majority of people going well behaved, in good spirits and enjoying the performances on show.”