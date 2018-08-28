Man arrested in Ipswich for assaulting police officer

A man in his 30s was arrested in the town centre for a breach of public order, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to Tavern Street at 1.40pm today, Wednesday, October 31, to reports of a man being verbally abusive to members of the public.

The man was stood outside the town centre McDonalds and was described by a Suffolk police spokesperson as using “volatile language.”

Police subsequently arrested the man for a breach of public order.

He has also been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

More to follow.