Man arrested in Ipswich for assaulting police officer
PUBLISHED: 14:38 31 October 2018
Archant
A man in his 30s was arrested in the town centre for a breach of public order, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
Suffolk Constabulary were called to Tavern Street at 1.40pm today, Wednesday, October 31, to reports of a man being verbally abusive to members of the public.
The man was stood outside the town centre McDonalds and was described by a Suffolk police spokesperson as using “volatile language.”
Police subsequently arrested the man for a breach of public order.
He has also been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
