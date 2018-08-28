Man arrested in connection with incident near Ipswich McDonald’s
PUBLISHED: 14:38 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:03 31 October 2018
Archant
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with a public order incident in Ipswich town centre earlier today.
Police were called to Tavern Street at 1.40pm today to reports of a man causing a disturbance outside McDonalds.
Officers later arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of breaching public order, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
He has been taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.
Comments have been disabled on this article.