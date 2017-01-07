Arrest made after fire rips through Suffolk home putting two police officers in hospital

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft overnight.

Two Norfolk police officers – who had been dealing with an incident at a home in Pier Terrace when the blaze broke out – were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Suffolk firefighters from Lowestoft South and Gorleston helped Norfolk crews tackle the fire, which began at 11.10pm last night.

Families living in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution.

London Road South and the Bascule Bridge were closed for a short time while firefighters used hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform.

Crews put out the flames just after midnight and affected roads were re-opened shortly afterwards.

