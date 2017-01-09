Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes Mick Howes

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a Suffolk town this afternoon.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of GBH after a man was found with suspected stab wounds in Alma Street, Lowestoft just after 1.35pm today.

He has been taken into custody for questioning.

The injured man’s condition is not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokeswoman said.

He is currently being treated for his wounds at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

An ambulance and ambulance officer also attended the scene along with an air ambulance after being called at 1.46pm today.

A spokesman for the service said at the scene: “A male believed to be in his late teens or early twenties and is being treated at the scene for multiple injuries.

“He is conscious and breathing and will be taken by land ambulance to the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.”

Residents reported seeing a group of four people in the area before the incident happened.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I didn’t hear or see anything until I looked out my window and saw there were a group of guys and police cars and officers cordoning off the road.”

A vehicle was also seized by police as part of ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quoting CAD number 195 of today, January 9.