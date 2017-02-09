Arrest made after police chase ends in crash on Bridge Street, Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich Archant

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night police chase ended in a crash which saw three people taken to hospital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bridge Street, Ipswich Bridge Street, Ipswich

The accident, which shut Bridge Street in Ipswich for several hours this morning while police carried out investigation work, was initially feared to be serious.

The three people inside the car involved in the pursuit at around 2.45am today were described as “lucky” to walk away after it crashed into a tree.

Two of the people inside have been sent home from hospital after the crash but the 21-year-old arrested man is still being monitored by medics.

He was arrested by police this afternoon on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The late-night chase was sparked after a patrol car pulled up behind a silver Peugeot at a set of traffic lights in Ranelagh Road shortly before 2.45am.

Officers said they tried they tried to alert people inside that they did not have lights on. The vehicle then sped off and crashed into a tree in Bridge Street.

The police watchdog, called the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is usually informed after such crashes.

But a police spokeswoman said due to the level of injuries sustained the crash does not meet criteria for a referral to the IPCC.

She said last night: “Three people were taken to hospital but none of them sustained serious injuries.

“Two have now left hospital and the third is being kept in for observation.

“The 21-year-old man who remains in hospital has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and officers remain with him at this time.”

Three fire engines from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, along with ambulance crews, were also sent to Bridge Street to help deal with the crash. But they were stood down within 30 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The road was closed for drivers heading towards Ipswich town centre from 3am. It eventually re-opened at around 7am.

Police have confirmed the chase is not linked with the alleged murder near the train station, in Ancaster Road yesterday.

• Anyone who may have seen any part of the incident is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD number 20 of February 9