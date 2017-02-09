Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Arrest made after police chase ends in crash on Bridge Street, Ipswich

14:04 09 February 2017

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Archant

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night police chase ended in a crash which saw three people taken to hospital.

Comment
Bridge Street, IpswichBridge Street, Ipswich

The accident, which shut Bridge Street in Ipswich for several hours this morning while police carried out investigation work, was initially feared to be serious.

The three people inside the car involved in the pursuit at around 2.45am today were described as “lucky” to walk away after it crashed into a tree.

Two of the people inside have been sent home from hospital after the crash but the 21-year-old arrested man is still being monitored by medics.

He was arrested by police this afternoon on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The late-night chase was sparked after a patrol car pulled up behind a silver Peugeot at a set of traffic lights in Ranelagh Road shortly before 2.45am.

Officers said they tried they tried to alert people inside that they did not have lights on. The vehicle then sped off and crashed into a tree in Bridge Street.

The police watchdog, called the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is usually informed after such crashes.

But a police spokeswoman said due to the level of injuries sustained the crash does not meet criteria for a referral to the IPCC.

She said last night: “Three people were taken to hospital but none of them sustained serious injuries.

“Two have now left hospital and the third is being kept in for observation.

“The 21-year-old man who remains in hospital has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and officers remain with him at this time.”

Three fire engines from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, along with ambulance crews, were also sent to Bridge Street to help deal with the crash. But they were stood down within 30 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The road was closed for drivers heading towards Ipswich town centre from 3am. It eventually re-opened at around 7am.

Police have confirmed the chase is not linked with the alleged murder near the train station, in Ancaster Road yesterday.

Anyone who may have seen any part of the incident is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD number 20 of February 9

Keywords: Suffolk police Peugeot

Updated: Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

35 minutes ago Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The A12 remained closed in the southbound direction today after a lorry crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

73-year-old man bailed for the fifth time in Rattlesden murder investigation

48 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Birds Green, Rattlesden.

A 73-year-old man arrested following the sudden death of Beryl Mary Taylor in Rattlesden last July has been bailed again for the fifth time by detectives.

Updated: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

52 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Major delays were experienced by rush-hour motorists on the A12 yesterday after a serious lorry crash.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

13:33 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

13:14 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

13:02 Matt Reason
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

49 minutes ago Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Most read

Updated: Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Updated: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

‘No limits’ to what Tom Lawrence can achieve, says Emyr Huws

Tom Lawrence has scored 10 goals in 26 games for Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Opposition focus: Villa’s form, business and team news ahead of Town’s trip to Villa Park

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce

Video: Opening of Primark in Colchester ‘boost’ for the town

Preview tour of the new Primark Store in Colchester Lion Walk on Wednesday before the opening on Thursday morning. Paul Rice and Kim Grantham preparing the shop. Photo: Seana Hughes
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24