Author Jem Lester to discuss life, career and Radio Two Book Club selection ‘Shtum’ in Woodbridge

Browsers Bookshop in Woodbridge. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A former journalist and teacher, whose debut novel was among Simon Mayo’s Radio Two Book Club titles last year, will be visiting Woodbridge later this month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jem Lester, author of Shtum, will appear at Browsers Bookshop, in Woodbridge, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 21 Jem Lester, author of Shtum, will appear at Browsers Bookshop, in Woodbridge, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 21

Jem Lester’s Shtum has recently been released in paperback and will be available as part of the author’s talk at Browsers Bookshop, where he will discuss his writing career, inspiration for the novel, and how he has responded to the attention the book has received, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

The book is described as a “deeply moving and darkly funny story of a boy with autism, and the extraordinary lengths taken by his parents in order to get the help they need.”

Lester has been a journalist, and an English and media studies teacher. He lives in London and has two children – one of whom is profoundly autistic.

Tickets are £10, including a copy of Shtum. Call 01394 388890 for further details.