Author visits Charsfield Primary School to unveil ‘story chair’ donated in memory of pupils’ grandmother

Story time has become an even more enjoyable experience for children at a Suffolk school.

Caroline Wheeler-Rowe (their parent and designer of the chair)

Pupils welcomed the arrival of a special piece of furniture to Charsfield Primary School, near Woodbridge.

The ‘story chair’ was donated by Caroline Wheeler-Rowe – whose two children attend the school – in memory of her mother, who inspired her love of reading.

Handmade by a local carpenter, the chair can be used indoors and outside.

Suffolk author Tom Tawell went along for the unveiling – also attended by pupils from partnership school, Dennington Primary.

The Runaway Toes writer said: “When Caroline contacted me, I was only too happy to help with the grand unveiling. It’s something that the teachers and children will enjoy for many years to come, and I feel privileged to be a small part of that.

“My grandmother did a lot of reading with me when I was young, so I could really relate to Caroline’s story.”