Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Remembrance poppy project winners honoured at special presentation

PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 October 2018

Westley School picked up an award for their '100 Origami Poppies' Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Westley School picked up an award for their '100 Origami Poppies' Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Jo Sweetman 2015

Award winners from Bury in Bloom’s Crafty Poppies competition were announced at a special presentation held last week.

Jason Black and Ryan Pettit from The Bright Stars Club Picture: JO SWEETMANJason Black and Ryan Pettit from The Bright Stars Club Picture: JO SWEETMAN

The competition – to produce a poppy-themed creation on the subject of the remembrance poppy – received more than 100 entries on its dedicated Facebook page.

The competition was run by The Crafty Foxes with sponsorship from Hawksmoor Investment Management.

Winners were as follows: The Hawskmoor Special Award – ‘Collage Poppy’ by Megan Hinton, The Bury in Bloom Award – ‘Silent Sands’ by Poppy Ann and Sue Shand, Suffolk Regimental Museum Award – ‘In memory of George’ by Monica Hobson, The Crafty Foxes Award – ‘Shrinky Dink Art’ by Nita Fordham, The Hawksmoor Award – ‘100 Origami Poppies’ by Westley School.

Winners from the Field of Poppies project – which involved designing and making 150 poppies from recycled materials for the town’s Abbey Gardens – were: Jason Black and Ryan Pettit, from the Bright Stars Club, and Jessica Samuel from Sextons Manor Primary School.

Niya Paul with organisers from the Crafty Foxes Picture: JO SWEETMANNiya Paul with organisers from the Crafty Foxes Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Michelle Freeman, from The Crafty Foxes, said: “We were really delighted at the number and standard of the entries we had this year, everyone enjoyed the presentation evening and I must thank Max Weatherby from Hawksmoor for being such a great sponsor as he joined in two of the workshops and made poppies himself.”

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom coordinator, said: “This was a lovely way to remember those that had served in The Great War, many of the pieces created had poignant family history that inspired the artwork.”

Nita Fordham with organisers from the Crafty Foxes Picture: Jo SweetmanNita Fordham with organisers from the Crafty Foxes Picture: Jo Sweetman

Megan Hinton with Max Weatherby Picture: JO SWEETMANMegan Hinton with Max Weatherby Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Monica Hobson and Max Weatherby Picture: JO SWEETMANMonica Hobson and Max Weatherby Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Poppy Ann and Sue Shard, who won the Bury in Bloom Award, with Melanie Lesser and Max Weatherby Picture: JO SWEETMANPoppy Ann and Sue Shard, who won the Bury in Bloom Award, with Melanie Lesser and Max Weatherby Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Jessica Samuel, from Sexton's Manor Primary School, at the awards Picture: JO SWEETMANJessica Samuel, from Sexton's Manor Primary School, at the awards Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Topic Tags:

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24