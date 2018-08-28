Remembrance poppy project winners honoured at special presentation
PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 October 2018
Jo Sweetman 2015
Award winners from Bury in Bloom’s Crafty Poppies competition were announced at a special presentation held last week.
The competition – to produce a poppy-themed creation on the subject of the remembrance poppy – received more than 100 entries on its dedicated Facebook page.
The competition was run by The Crafty Foxes with sponsorship from Hawksmoor Investment Management.
Winners were as follows: The Hawskmoor Special Award – ‘Collage Poppy’ by Megan Hinton, The Bury in Bloom Award – ‘Silent Sands’ by Poppy Ann and Sue Shand, Suffolk Regimental Museum Award – ‘In memory of George’ by Monica Hobson, The Crafty Foxes Award – ‘Shrinky Dink Art’ by Nita Fordham, The Hawksmoor Award – ‘100 Origami Poppies’ by Westley School.
Winners from the Field of Poppies project – which involved designing and making 150 poppies from recycled materials for the town’s Abbey Gardens – were: Jason Black and Ryan Pettit, from the Bright Stars Club, and Jessica Samuel from Sextons Manor Primary School.
Michelle Freeman, from The Crafty Foxes, said: “We were really delighted at the number and standard of the entries we had this year, everyone enjoyed the presentation evening and I must thank Max Weatherby from Hawksmoor for being such a great sponsor as he joined in two of the workshops and made poppies himself.”
Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom coordinator, said: “This was a lovely way to remember those that had served in The Great War, many of the pieces created had poignant family history that inspired the artwork.”