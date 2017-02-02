Award for child bereavement work goes to funeral home director

Sheriff of Norwich, Richard Marks; Anne Beckett-Allen and Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography. Richard Jarmy Photography

A funeral home boss has been recognised for supporting bereaved children and young people.

Pippa Hardie, Lucy Coote and Anne Beckett-Allen of Rosedale Funeral Home. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography. Pippa Hardie, Lucy Coote and Anne Beckett-Allen of Rosedale Funeral Home. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography.

Anne Beckett-Allen, of family-run Rosedale Funeral Home, with branches in north Suffolk and Norfolk, received a bronze volunteering award from Nelson’s Journey.

Joined by Rosedale staff Lucy Coote and Pippa Hardie at a volunteers party, she said: “Between us we have managed to clock up around 300 hours of volunteering.

“Children can quite often be overlooked at a time of bereavement and we feel it is important that they are supported through their grief and helped to understand what has happened.”

Simon Wright, chief executive of the Norfolk-based charity, said: “We’re really fortunate to have regular volunteers from Rosedale. They know and understand the charity’s services and activities so well – which means that they can make a really meaningful contribution towards our work.”